Marjorie K. Hoffman

Aug. 5, 1927 ~ Oct. 29, 2019

Marjorie “Midge” Katherine Hoffman of Cutchogue was a woman of great caring and intellect; a beloved wife and mother, grandmother, great-grandmother; and a devoted sister, aunt, neighbor and friend. She liked to laugh, and possessed an inner strength that served her well, especially during the last few challenging years.

Marjorie was good at “making the best of it” and was eager for others to do the same. In her professional life, she was a chemist and an educator, with a bachelor of science degree from Adelphi University. She enjoyed reading a good book and the daily newspaper. She filled her days with music, movies, learning, traveling and volunteering at her church, the Cutchogue library and the Book Cottage. She also loved the sea and, over the course of her long and good life, enjoyed the South Shore, Peconic Bay and Long Island Sound.

Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, Henry J. “Jack” Hoffman, in 2010, and leaves behind son Russ Hoffman and his wife, Sarah Foulger, of Boothbay Harbor, Maine; son Doug Hoffman and his wife, Claudia, of Fairfield, Conn.; four grandchildren, Noah, Chris, Whitney and Chelsea; four great-grandchildren, Mira, Max, Livi and James; and a sister, Audrey Marshall, all of whom loved her dearly.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. at Cutchogue Presbyterian Church.

Memorial donations may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice or to Cutchogue Presbyterian Church. Interment was at Calverton National Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

