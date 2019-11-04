Election 2019: Races for county executive, county legislator

In addition to town elections, this year’s ballot features larger, regional races for county executive, county legislator, state Supreme Court judges and a Family Court judge.

For county executive, incumbent Democrat Steve Bellone is running for re-election in a three-way race against current Republican Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy Jr. and Libertarian Gregory Fischer of Calverton.

Mr. Bellone is seeking a third four-year term.

Mr. Kennedy is currently serving his second term as county comptroller and previously served for 10 years as a county legislator in the 12th district, which covers the western part of Suffolk, including parts of Smithtown, Nesconset, Hauppauge, Lake Grove and Centereach.

Mr. Fischer, who has degrees in business and finance, has 35 years of consulting experience for businesses and nonprofit organizations.

He has run for numerous elected offices at the state, town and local level, most recently in 2018 against longtime state Sen. Ken LaValle (R-Port Jefferson).

In the race for the county Legislature, incumbent Al Krupski (D-Cut-chogue) is seeking re-election to his seat, which he first won in 2013, filling a vacancy left by the resignation of Ed Romaine.

Mr. Krupski has previously served for 20 years as a Southold Town Trustee and for seven years as a town councilman.

Mr. Krupski, who owns the eponymous pumpkin farm in Peconic, will also be running on the Conservative and Independence party lines.

His opponent is Remy Bell, a Republican from Riverhead who also challenged Mr. Krupski in 2015 and 2017.

Mr. Bell is an election clerk at the Suffolk County Board of Elections, a longtime member of the Polish Town Civic Association and former chairman of the Riverhead Republican Committee.

The 1st Legislative District is the largest in Suffolk County and spans all of Southold and Riverhead towns and a section of Brookhaven Town that stretches as far south as Center Moriches.

Mr. Bell has not been actively campaigning.

Eight candidates are competing for six state Supreme Court justice positions. They serve 14-year terms.

In a cross-endorsement deal, six candidates have all been endorsed by the Democratic, Republican and Conservative parties. They are: former Nassau county Democratic elections commissioner David Gugerty of Bayville; incumbent Justice Angela Iannacci of Manhasset; Stephen Lynch, a Court of Claims judge from Speonk; Family Court Judge Thomas Rademaker of Sea Cliff; and county court judges David Sullivan of New Hyde Park and Christopher Quinn of Wantagh.

Christopher Garvey of Amityville and Annette Totten of Riverhead are also seeking seats on the state Supreme Court on the Libertarian line.

The Family Court judge race has four candidates vying for two open seats, according to the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

Victoria Gumbs Moore of Wheatley Heights and Andrea Schiavoni of North Haven are running on the Democratic, Conservative, Working Families and Independence lines.

Richard Hoffman of Hauppauge and Michael Sendlenski of Southampton are on the Republican and Libertarian lines.

