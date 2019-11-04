Robert C. Reeves Jr. of Orient, N.Y., died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the age of 79, from complications related to cardiac arrest.He was born Jan. 3, 1940, to Robert C. and Gertrude (King) Reeves.

Bob was employed at Clinton A. Hommel Inc. Plumbing and Heating Supply for 49 years, the last 28 years as owner of the business.

Bob had been an active member of the Orient Fire Department since February 1958, and held numerous leadership positions over the years.

He was a co-founder and organizer of the Orient Fire Department Rescue Squad. He was a member of the Junior Order United American Mechanics since 1965. He was a past president of Orient Community Activities and a member of Orient Congregational Church.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing, ice boating, community service and being with and enjoying his family and friends.

Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marge (née Geehreng), of Black Mountain, N.C.; daughter Deb (Oscar) Erlanson of Austin, Texas, and grandsons Jacob Fowler and Jesse Fowler of Kyle, Texas; son Tom (Cheri) Reeves of Arp, Texas, and grandson James (Crystal) Reeves of Arlington, Va., granddaughter Keri Reeves and great-granddaughter Jordan Reeves of Providence, R.I.; step-grandson Eric (Sujin) Becraft, step-great-grandson Ewan Becraft and step-great-granddaughter Rakel Becraft of Deluth, Ga.; sister Jerie Newman of Orient; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Edwin.

Bob will be cremated, as he requested. A memorial service may be planned and announced in the future.

Memorial donations may be made to Orient Fire Department, P.O. Box 130, Orient, NY 11957.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments