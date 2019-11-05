Robert F. Pelosi Jr. of Center Moriches died Oct. 26, 2019, at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 62.

He was born Nov. 29, 1956, to Janet E. (Kalmus) and Robert F. Pelosi in Flushing, N.Y.

Mr. Pelosi was predeceased by his mother, his sister Janet A. Smith, and his brother James Pelosi.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Eileen (Reinwald) Pelosi; his father; children, Daniel, Ashley, Deanna and Robert; siblings Barbara Lukert, Joan Giammatteo and Daniel Pelosi; sisters-in-law, Kathleen McGrory and Maureen Davis; and brother-in-law, John Reinwald, and his wife, Peggy.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association.

This is a paid notice.

