Riverhead School District schedules another bond presentation for Wednesday

Community members unable to attend tonight’s Riverhead capital bond presentation at the high school will have another chance, but they better plan fast.

The school district has scheduled another capital project presentation for Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Pulaski Street School. The added meeting comes after the elementary school PTOs requested an additional forum following news that a prior meeting was rescheduled to Election Day.

Board of Education and administration members, and representatives from the district’s architectural firm BBS Architects, are expected to continue discussions about the district’s academic needs, overcrowding and spatial issues, and repairs and renovations needed in Riverhead schools.

Tonight’s community forum is still set for 7 p.m. at Riverhead High School’s large group instruction room 133.

