Daily Update: Riverhead gets new supervisor, Southold too close to call

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Nov. 6:

NEWS

Aguiar defeats Jens-Smith in Riverhead supervisor race as GOP sweeps

Southold Town races too close to call on Election Day

Slim pickings on opening days of scallop season

Riverhead School District schedules another bond presentation for Wednesday

Greenport community group forms to revive Moores Lane skate park

SPORTS

Girls Soccer: Borriello strikes twice in 2:14, SWR earns an ‘A’

Boys Soccer: Rhinebeck stops Settlers in regional semis

NORTHFORKER

For Claudia Fleming, re-release of beloved cookbook comes at perfect time

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high of 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 33.

