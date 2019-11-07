Robert Obie Sr. of Riverhead died Nov. 5 at Hampton Care Center in Southampton. He was 89.

He was born April 27, 1930, to WillaMae (Breckenridge) and Sylvester Obie in Newark, N.J.

Mr. Obie graduated from high school and made a career as a foreman with Riverhead Sewer Treatment Plant from 1971 to 2002.

He was a deacon, trustee, and usher For First Baptist Church in Riverhead.

He was predeceased by his son, Robert Jr., and daughter Cynthia; He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Taylor) Obie; daughters Anita and Patricia Obie and Karen Johnson; and seven grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Monday, Nov. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Riverhead followed by a service at the church Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. Interment will take place following the service at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

Comments

comments