Riverhead Blotter: Woman arrested for possessing crack cocaine

A Riverhead resident was arrested last Thursday for criminal possession of a controlled substance, police reports said.

Kari Reid, 38, was found on East Main Street with a white rock substance resembling crack cocaine and a glass pipe, reports said. Reports stated she was also consuming alcohol in public.

Ms. Reid was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a misdemeanor, and a violation for disobeying open container laws. She was transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters, where she was processed and released with a ticket.

• Diego Galdamez was arrested last Wednesday evening in Riverhead for harassment and an outstanding arrest warrant, police reports said.

Around 11:50 p.m., Mr. Galdamez, 34, of Riverhead allegedly assisted in punching a man in the face and arm inside his home on Mill Road, reports said. The individual reported swelling and marks to the right side of his face and bruising on his right arm, reports said. Mr. Galdamez was allegedly restrained because he was highly intoxicated and attempting to fight with other residents at the home.

Upon further investigation, police found Mr. Galdamez had an active Riverhead Justice Court bench warrant. He was arrested, charged with harassment, a violation, and processed at Riverhead Police Department headquarters, where he was held for morning arraignment.

• Police investigated three individuals near Railroad Avenue who were suspected to have a weapon on Halloween night, reports said.

Around 4 p.m. last Thursday, an anonymous caller reported that one of the male individuals in the group removed a firearm from his jacket pocket, waved it around, and put it back in his pocket.

When police arrived at the scene, they interviewed and searched the three individuals and did not recover a weapon, reports said. No further action was taken.

• Police responded to a commercial alarm at Long Island National Golf on Northville Turnpike Friday morning, reports said.

An alarm that sounded around 1:13 a.m. indicated multiple zones were unsecure, police reports said.

Upon arrival, police found one set of double doors were unlocked but the premises appeared secure from the inside, reports said. Arrow Security responded to the scene approximately one hour after the alarm sounded. No additional action was taken.

• Police assisted to resolve a dangerous condition on Park Drive near Sound Avenue early Friday morning, reports said.

While on patrol around 12:30 a.m., police reported to a dangerous condition on the road. A large tree, utility pole and wires were down in the roadway. Reports said the officer on duty secured the area until PSEG and the Riverhead Highway Department arrived to remove and correct the condition, reports said. No further action was taken.

• Police responded to a report of an individual illegally hunting on Middle Road in Riverhead Saturday morning, reports said.

Around 11:30 a.m., a caller told police that an unknown individual operating a dark-colored truck exited his vehicle and entered the woods on Middle Road carrying a hunting bow.

Police canvassed the area and were unable to locate the vehicle, police said.

Reports said that the area was a legally posted hunting spot with posted warning signs for bow season. No additional action was taken.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

