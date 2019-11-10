Southampton Blotter: Driver with suspended license arrested

Southampton Town police arrested Jhesica Pimentel-Mena, 27, of Riverhead for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop on Flanders Road last Thursday around 11:47 p.m.

Police said she was driving a 2007 Mazda and was pulled over after coming to an abrupt stop in the lane of travel without signaling.

Further investigation revealed her license had been suspended twice for failure to answer a summons in Riverhead Town Justice Court.

She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and a vehicle and traffic violation, reports said.

• A Flanders man called police last Thursday to report that an unknown person rummaged through his Ford pickup truck overnight and stole approximately $20 in loose change.

• Police responded to a Laurel Avenue home last Tuesday morning after a homeowner reported that their house had been hit with pink paintballs overnight. Police told the homeowner to report any further suspicious activity and also advised that it might be beneficial to install video surveillance at the residence.

• Ferrer Lozano, 31, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following a traffic stop near Firehouse Lane in Flanders last Tuesday around 1:23 p.m.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments