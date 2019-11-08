Two men charged with robbery on Third Street in Riverhead

Two men were arrested Thursday for a robbery on Third Street in Riverhead, town police said in a press release.

Victorino Reynosa, 31, of Sag Harbor and Wilber Estuardo Garrido Veliz, 31, of Riverhead are accused of showing a 32-year-old man a knife, striking him in the head and stealing a cell phone and cash before leaving the area by foot.

Police said the two men matched a description given by the victim, who lives on Third Street, according to police.

Both suspects were charged with first-degree robbery. Mr. Reynosa was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

They are expected to be arraigned Friday morning.

