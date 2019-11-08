Rita Carlson of Calverton died Nov. 7 at Westhampton Care Center. She was 73.

She was born Sept. 8, 1946, to Julia (Mathieu) and Michael Marino in Queens, N.Y.

Ms. Carlson graduated from St. Albans School in 1963 and made a career as a principal clerk with Suffolk County Police Department.

She is survived by her daughter, Julia, of Calverton.

Visitors will be received Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 9 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. The family chose a private cremation.

Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

