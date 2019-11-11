Whitney Dowdall of Riverhead died at home Nov. 5, 2019. She was 79.

She was born Feb. 12, 1940, to Debora (Coffin) and Whiteman Allen.

She graduated from high school and made a career as an accountant for Sabel & Oplinger CPA in Southampton, N.Y.

Ms. Dowdall was also a condo board member for Sunken Pond Estates and a volunteer with AARP and at Riverhead Free Library doing tax preparation for seniors.

She is survived by daughters Deborah (Ron) Levasseur and Lauren (Brian) Moraghan; grandchildren Bruce, Trevor and Jason; her brother, Guy; and her sister, Rosemary.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.

