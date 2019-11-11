Honoring veterans at annual ceremony in Riverhead: Photos

Local military families and residents gathered at the Suffolk County Historical Society in Riverhead Monday morning to celebrate veterans and honor the lives and legacies of the fallen.

Over 30 people attended the ceremony this Veteran’s Day, including a number of standard-bearers, and former and current servicemen and women.

Riverhead Councilwoman Catherine Kent spoke at the event, thanking “those who work tirelessly to watch over our veterans.”

“Let us remember and honor all of our veterans for what they have done to build a more peaceful future for us and generations to come,” she said. “If we show how much we love our country by honoring our veterans, then we can also show how much we love our country by loving our neighbors as ourselves. May God bless all who served and still do, and may God bless America.”

Following Ms. Kent’s words, co-chair of the Riverhead Combined Veterans Committee Mike Pankowski had a sergeant prepare the traditional three-volley salute, where three signals are fired into the air, followed by the sounding of the “Taps” bugle call.

The site is home to the granite memorial for World War I that honors the Riverhead men who served during WWI.

Following the ceremony, everyone was invited to enjoy light refreshments at the American Legion in Riverhead. The Suffolk County Historical Society is opening a newly interpreted permanent exhibit Nov. 13, called “Long Island in Conflict,” which “offers examples of uniforms, weapons, medals and other objects from our permanent collection, honoring Long Island’s contribution to our country’s defense,” according to a press release.

