Riverhead teacher, assistant football coach placed on reassignment

Longtime Riverhead High School teacher and assistant varsity football coach Edward Grassman has been reassigned within the district following a personnel matter, district officials confirmed Tuesday.

Superintendent Aurelia Henriquez said in an email that Mr. Grassman was removed from his teaching and coaching duties Oct. 30. He currently works in the district’s Pupil Personnel Services office.

The superintendent did not provide any information regarding the reason for his reassignment.

“As this is an active personnel investigation. The district cannot comment any further,” Dr. Henriquez said.

Head football coach Leif Shay said Tuesday that Mr. Grassman, the offensive coordinator, missed the last two games because of the reassignment. That included last Friday’s playoff game against Longwood and the regular season finale against Walt Whitman on Nov. 1.

Mr. Grassman earns $141,564, according to SeeThroughNY.

He could not be reached for comment this week.

