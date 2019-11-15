Daily Update: Scallop die-off being studied, Town Board rejects fine hike

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Nov. 15:

NEWS

‘Alarm has sounded’ after scallop die-off of 95 to 100% in some areas

Short-handed Riverhead Town Board rejects supervisor’s proposal to increase fines

Riverhead woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder in Flanders shooting

Defense calls into question the character of key witness in Murphy trial

SPORTS

Lacrosse: Seven Tuckers sign with college teams

NORTHFORKER

Five options to avoid cooking this Thanksgiving

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 27.

The sky should remain sunny for the most part this weekend, but winds will pick up and temperatures will fail to get above the 40s Saturday and Sunday. Rain showers are possible Sunday evening.

