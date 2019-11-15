Police issue Silver Alert for Riverhead man not seen since Nov. 8

The Southampton Town Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who suffers from depression.

Tremaine Thomas, 43, has not been in contact with anyone since November 8. His last known address is in Riverhead, police said.

Mr. Thomas is black, 5-feet-10-inches tall and approximately 180 pounds. He is bald and may have facial hair.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on his location to call the Southampton Town Police Department Detective Division at 631-702-2230, 631-728-3400 or 911.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

