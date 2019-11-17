Southampton Blotter: Hampton Bays man with prior DWI conviction arrested

Julio Xajapsinai, 23, of Hampton Bays was arrested last Wednesday around 2:18 a.m. for driving while intoxicated, according to Southampton Town police.

Mr. Xajapsinai, who has a prior conviction in the last 10 years, was arrested on a host of charges, including operating a motor vehicle without financial security, a valid license, a valid inspection certificate or valid registration.

Police observed him driving on Old Quogue Road in Riverside and when he was stopped for a traffic violation, he allegedly put his vehicle in reverse. He also admitted to police that he drank four beers.

He was also charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a felony. Police found his vehicle had a number of safety issues, including unsafe tires and license plate violations.

• Joshua James Dupree, 42, of Riverhead was arrested last Monday around 11:38 a.m. for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Dupree allegedly tried to discard a tissue on the ground while officers were interviewing him. Officers determined that a quantity of crack cocaine was located inside the tissue and they arrested Mr. Dupree near Galilee Church of God in Christ on Old Quogue Road in Riverside.

• Angeliqua Molina, 32, of East Hampton was arrested last Tuesday around 11:33 p.m. for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. Police determined when they pulled Ms. Molina over near Flanders Road and Cross River Drive in Riverside that her license had been suspended in August for administrative action.

She was released with a traffic ticket.

• Angelina Passantino, 27, of Wading River was arrested last Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Police said they observed Ms. Passantino driving 58 mph in a 35 mph zone near Southampton Elks Lodge in Tuckahoe and later determined that her license had been suspended in February for failure to answer a summons. She was released with a traffic ticket.

• Daquan James Robinson, 25, of Wading River was arrested near the Suffolk County Center in Riverside last Thursday around 2:14 p.m. for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor. Police said Mr. Robinson had been involved in a motor vehicle accident. When they checked his record, they determined that his license had been suspended, with a total of 34 suspensions on seven different dates.

• A Riverside man reported last Thursday around 6:24 p.m. near Flanders Road that someone stole a gray iPhone 6, valued at $175, and $800 in cash from his unlocked vehicle. An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

