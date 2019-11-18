Irene Aleksandrowicz of Riverhead died Nov. 16. She was 91.

She was born in Germany on Jan. 6, 1928.

Ms. Aleksandrowicz worked as a seamstress at Rivertogs in Riverhead. Her family said she enjoyed gardening, cooking and knitting.

She was predeceased by her husband, George, in 2011, and her daughter Margaret in 2018. She is survived by her children Donna, Andrzej and George, all of Riverhead, and Zbigniew of Florida; her sister, Eltsbeth of Germany; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Monday, Nov. 18, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service will take place Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

