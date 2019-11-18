McKinley Ross of Riverhead died Nov. 15 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 62.

He was born April 2, 1957, to Roberta Ross and Charlie Brown in Aurora, N.C.

Mr. McKinley married Marilyn (nee Green) in June of 1991.

He served in the U.S. Army where he received many awards. He made a career as a maintenance mechanic with the Town of Riverhead.

His family said he enjoyed fishing, baseball, soccer, family and was a fan of the New York Mets.

Mr. McKinley was predeceased by his parents and his sister Darlene Randall. He is survived by his wife, who resides in Riverhead; his children, Anthony Brown of Mastic, Cassondra Church of Riverhead, Roshell Ross of Calverton and Paula Ross of Riverhead; siblings Clyde Ross, Herbert Ross, Willie Mae Davender, Willie Davender, Sheryl Tucker, Charlene Brown and Charles Brown; and 10 grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Friday, Nov. 22, at 10 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead with a service at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

