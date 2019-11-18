Caroline Ostrander Loschen, a longtime resident of Laurel, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home Nov. 7, 2019, at the age of 92.

Born and raised in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., she attended Delhi University prior to moving to Long Island.

Here she met and married Walter Loschen (passed away in 1985), raised her family in Bellmore and worked many years at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre and Riverhead Free Library. Walter and Carol had three sons.

Carol is survived by her children, Robert, James and Stephen; daughters-in-law, Cynthia Loschen and Anne Loschen; as well as three grandchildren, Jessica, Matthew and Travis.

Visitors were received Nov. 16 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services took place officiated by Caren Heacock. Interment was private.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Meals on Wheels, c/o Town of Southold, P.O. Box 85, Mattituck, NY 11952.

This is a paid notice.

