Holiday parade, bonfire set for Dec. 14 in downtown Riverhead

The 20th annual holiday parade and bonfire in downtown Riverhead is scheduled for Dec. 14.

The Riverhead Business Improvement District and the Town of Riverhead will host the event. The Lions Club Holiday Parade starts at 3 p.m. and will head west to east along Main Street. It will finish along the riverfront at approximately 3:45 p.m. The parade will feature fire trucks, floats, marching bands, tractors and Santa.

Visitors can see Santa inside his gingerbread house as free candy canes and hot chocolate will be provided.

The bonfire will be going until 7 p.m.

Riverhead restaurants, bars and breweries will be serving food and drinks all day and night.

“We are thrilled to once again host this annual event with the positivity and participation of the town and people of Riverhead, making this a special holiday tradition for hundreds of families and children every year,” said Riverhead BID Executive Director Kristy Verity in a press release.

Carolers, performers, businesses, youth groups and community organizations are encouraged to enter a float, decorated vehicle or march in the parade. Email [email protected] for more information.

Bidawee’s Mobile Adoption Van will also be at the event with dogs and cats in need of adoption. Local radio stations will also broadcast from the event.

See more information here. A rain date is set for Dec. 15.

The Riverhead Town Board will vote on a resolution Tuesday night to formally set the date for the free holiday festivities.

