Riverhead girls lacrosse stands tall on college signing day

Thirteen Riverhead High School seniors will continue their athletic careers in college. The students, mostly girls lacrosse players, wore their college apparel during a signing ceremony Friday in the district’s athletic office.

The early period for signing a National Letter of Intent began Nov. 13.

The 11 girls signing for lacrosse represent the biggest college showing for the program. The girls lacrosse team last season finished fourth in Division I and reached the semifinals of the Class A playoffs, losing by one goal to top-seeded Middle Country.

With the deep class of seniors returning this year, the Blue Waves should be primed to make a run at the program’s first county title.

The students who signed are:

Emma Conroy, lacrosse, Binghamton University;

Katherine Goodale, lacrosse, Syracuse University;

Lauren Kenny, lacrosse, Stony Brook University;

Ce’Ahnie Khan, lacrosse, Southern Connecticut State University;

Megan Kielbasa, lacrosse, Johns Hopkins University;

Megan McIntosh, soccer, Molloy College;

Emma Panciocco, lacrosse, University of Florida;

Delu Rizzo, lacrosse, University of Massachusetts;

Sophia Salgado, lacrosse, Binghamton University;

Christine Thomas, lacrosse, University of Maryland;

Kristy Troyan, lacrosse, Pace University;

Leah Zenk, lacrosse, Marquette University; and

Caleb Zuhoski, lacrosse, St. John’s University.

