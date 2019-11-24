Southampton Blotter: Two men caught with stolen tools during traffic stop

Southampton Town police arrested two men on grand larceny charges during a traffic stop in Riverside Sunday.

Ludwin Perez, 21, of Northampton was driving near Old Quogue Road in Riverside when he was stopped for a traffic infraction and found to be driving without a valid license.

He was charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to a police report.

Further investigation revealed that he and his passenger, Marvin Cojon-Petet, 24, were in possession of tools, including a nail gun, that had been reported stolen recently, a detective said.

Both men were charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and fourth-degree grand larceny, both felonies.

• Edvin Lopez, 23, of Flanders was arrested for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop near Ponquogue Avenue in Hampton Bays Friday around 6:24 p.m. He was charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, according to a police report.

• Police arrested a 29-year-old Flanders man for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash last Thursday evening.

According to police, Chamale Guillermo was involved in two-car crash on Flanders Road around 10:51 p.m. He told the responding officer that he had four Coronas, which were observed empty in the back seat, police said.

He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and several violations, according to officials.

• A Manhattan man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Flanders early last Tuesday morning.

Police said Michael Davis, 56, was stopped for a vehicle and traffic offense near Bay Avenue in Flanders around 4:06 a.m. when an officer discovered his license had been suspended eight times.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

