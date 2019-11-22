Staff member dismissed after alcohol found in Riverhead classroom

A staff member in the Riverhead Central School District was dismissed after alcohol was found in a classroom, Superintendent Aurelia Henriquez confirmed in a statement Friday afternoon.

“The district can confirm an unfortunate incident where alcohol was found in a classroom,” the superintendent said. “The safety of our students is of the utmost importance and the district took immediate action following the incident.”

Dr. Henriquez did not identify the staff member in the statement. Sources said the staff member was a teacher’s aide. Dismissing a tenured teacher requires a lengthy process pursuant to Education Law §3020.

“As this involves personnel, the district cannot offer any other information,” Dr. Henriquez added. “However, the staff member in question is no long employed by the Riverhead Central School District.”

The incident comes in the wake of several reassignments among educators in the district pending personnel investigations.

Pulaski Street School Principal Dave Densieski was reassigned to the district offices, the superintendent confirmed Nov. 15. And Pulaski orchestra teacher Christina Mercurio was reassigned to the pupil personnel services office.

Prior to that, longtime high school teacher Edward Grassman was removed from his teaching and coaching duties.

In August, the school board approved the resignation of former high school principal Charles Regan, effective Sept. 27. Mr. Regan has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former high school student.

