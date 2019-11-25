Riverhead Holiday Light Show opens for second season

The second annual Riverhead Holiday Light Show at Long Island Sports Park opened for the season Friday evening. The show features dozens of new displays that can be seen during the approximately 20-25 minute tour.

A new feature this year is a photo opportunity with Santa at Hotel Indigo. Packages are available to buy tickets for the light show and photos with Santa.

The show runs through Dec. 29. The hours are 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday and 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. During Christmas week, the display is open each day. The show is synchronized to holiday music on 89.1 FM.

Ticket holders can also receive 10% off a meal at Hotel Indigo.

Tickets are available online at riverheadlightshow.com.

Photos by Elizabeth Wagner

