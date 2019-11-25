Daily Update: BWI charge dropped in fatal crash, school staffer dismissed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 25:

NEWS

DA: Boat operator’s BAC under legal threshold for criminal charge

Staff member dismissed after alcohol found in Riverhead classroom

Nappa wins Town Board position after absentee ballots counted

Jury sent home early as defense raises legal issue in Murphy trial

Orient firefighters honored for helping save three men in 2018 water rescue

SPORTS

Football: Arline-led SWR seizes fifth county title

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: North Fork items to have on your Thanksgiving table this year

Holiday events happening on the North Fork this season

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 34.

