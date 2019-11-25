See more photos from SWR football’s county championship

The Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats won their second straight Division IV County Championship Sunday afternoon, defeating Mount Sinai 35-14.

The Wildcats advance to play Seaford Saturday in the Class IV Long Island Final at Hofstra University.

The Wildcats, who have now won five county titles in the past six years, will be aiming for the program’s fourth Long Island crown. Last year, the Wildcats lost to Cold Spring Harbor in the Class IV Final.

Read more about Sunday’s win here and see more photos below:

Photos by Daniel De Mato

