Former Southold resident Cynthia L. Nelson of Virginia Beach, Va., passed away peacefully Nov. 19, 2019.

Born Nov. 6, 1924, in Pittsburgh, Pa., Cynthia lived a full life and will be remembered as a gentle and loving wife, mom, Gma, aunt and friend.

A graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan and Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing, Cynthia was retired from Eastern Long Island Hospital and San Simeon by the Sound.

She was active in Eastern Star and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and volunteered at Horton Point Lighthouse and for the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

Predeceased by her husband, Fred, and sons, Eric and David, Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Gin, and grandson, Andrew; nieces and nephews, Adele Miller, Irene and Andy Devlin, Jim and Barb Anderson and Charlie and Janet Anderson; as well as many grand-nieces and -nephews.

Visitors will be received Friday morning, Nov. 29, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, officiated by the Rev. Garrett Johnson. Interment will follow at Long Island National Cemetery in Pinelawn.

“I used to be her angel and now she’s mine.”

