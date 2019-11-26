Daily Update: No jail time in infamous Southold drug case, arresting officer testifies at Murphy trial

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Nov. 26:

NEWS

LaMorte associate to avoid prison after three decades as fugitive

Riverhead Community Coalition earns top award for efforts to limit substance abuse

Arresting officer testifies that Murphy showed signs of intoxication following crash

Veterans Day Wedding Giveback winners celebrate ‘perfect day’

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork this December

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.

Comments

comments