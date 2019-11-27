Daily Update: Fleming announces bid for Congress, oncology center expansion approved

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Nov. 27:

NEWS

Bridget Fleming announces bid for Congress to challenge Zeldin

Two more officers testify that Murphy was intoxicated on day of crash

Greenport Village Board hires engineering firm to review 123 Sterling project

Planning Board approves PBMC’s site plan for expanded oncology center

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Podcast: What’s happening across the North Fork the week of Nov. 28

WEATHER

There’s a chance of rain throughout the day today with a high temperature of about 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 45. Expect clear skies on Thanksgiving Day and throughout the long weekend. The holiday high is expected to be around 52.

