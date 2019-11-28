Balloons, costumes and more at Riley Avenue Thanksgiving parade

Students at Riley Avenue Elementary School held their first Thanksgiving parade Monday, inspired by the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Students learned by watching videos and reading “Balloons Over Broadway: The True Story of the Puppeteer of Macy’s Parade” by Melissa Sweet. They also participated in discussions on the logistics of the parade and how the floats, balloons and costumes are made.

The students brought their learning to life by creating their own balloons. They sketched ideas and listed materials they needed before making them.

Following the parade, students performed in the school’s inaugural Thanksgiving play, which told the story of the first Thanksgiving. The events culminated with a feast in the cafeteria.

Photos courtesy of the Riverhead Central School District

