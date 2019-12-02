Daily Update: Snow in forecast, the effects of scallop die-off

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Dec. 2:

NEWS

Site plan approved for ‘Plaza 58’ at former sporting goods location

Local restaurants shift gears after scallop die-off

North Fork Chocolate Company hoping for Christmas miracle

Mattituck School District to review bus transportation policy

Pushing to the limits: How Mary Kalich prepares for an Ironman Triathlon

SPORTS

Football: SWR wins fourth L.I. title as Arline totals six TDs

OPINION

Column: Rising seas, storms present growing challenge for Trustees

WEATHER

Rain, heavy wind and snow are all in the forecast today, according to the National Weather Service. An inch or two of snow is even possible after 8 p.m. tonight as temperatures dip down to about 33 degrees. The high today will be about 45.

