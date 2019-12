Salvatore Rosato of Ridge, formerly of Lake Grove and Farmingville, died Nov. 28. He was 77.

Visitors will be received Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Alexander Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 9:45 a.m. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary R.C. Church in Centereach. Interment with U.S. Navy Honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Comments

comments