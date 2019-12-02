Evelyn Lee of Riverhead died Dec. 1. She was 94.

She was born May 11, 1925, to Mildred (Sinagra) and Angelo Marino in Brooklyn.

Ms. Lee was a homemaker and had seven children with her husband, Robert.

She was predeceased by Robert in 2008. She is survived by her children, Ronald, of Pennsylvania, Nadine Frigano of Riverhead, Eileen Zendler of Yaphank, Gerard, of Riverhead, Robert, of East Setauket, Philip, of Kings Park and David, of Saratoga Springs; 17 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service will take place Thursday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society.

