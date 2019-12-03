Snow causes delayed start for Riverhead schools

The winter storm that dropped a couple inches of snow across parts of Long Island has led to a two-hour delayed start for schools in Riverhead.

Both the Riverhead School District and the Riverhead Charter School have called for a delayed opening Tuesday morning. They are among a select few schools across Suffolk County not opening as usual today.

The snow and rain that has fallen since Monday night is expected to give way to mostly sunny skies today and a high temperature of about 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 28 degrees.

