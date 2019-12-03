Daily Update: Weather update, pedestrian killed in hit and run

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 3:

NEWS

Snow causes delayed start for Riverhead schools

Cops: Pedestrian killed after being struck by two cars on West Main Street

Town Board to once again consider extending supervisor term

‘Tis the season at annual candlelight tour in Southold

Scientist who tested Murphy’s blood testifies it was over legal limit

SPORTS

Girls Basketball: More chemistry lessons for Waves

WEATHER

The snow and rain that has fallen since Monday night is expected to give way to mostly sunny skies today and a high temperature of about 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.Winds should remain heavy at times today. The low tonight will be around 28 degrees.

