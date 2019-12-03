Samuel Clyde Smothers of Riverhead died at his home Nov. 30. He was 66.

He was born Oct. 15, 1953, to Fannie (Hobson) and Santi Smothers.

His family said he enjoyed fishing, playing spades, dancing and making people laugh.

Mr. Smothers is survived by his siblings, Doris Langhorne, Alberta Magee and Thomas Smothers, all of Riverhead, and Alice Smothers of Florida.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family with a private cremation.

