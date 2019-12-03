John Benedict “Ben” Roache III, lifelong resident of Laurel, died at home Nov. 28, 2019. He was 80 years old.

Ben was born Nov. 11, 1939, in Greenport, N.Y., to Margaret T. (Whittier) and John Benedict Roache.

After grammar school, he attended Staunton Military Academy in Virginia and then SUNY/Plattsburgh.

On July 15, 2007, he married the love of his life, Joan (Tuffy) Quinn-Roache and together they made their home in Laurel.

Ben worked as a teacher for the Central Islip Public School District for 31 years, retiring in 1998. He was also a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

He was predeceased by his daughter Megan, brother Peter and surrogate father and trusting lifelong friend, John Bennett.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; daughter Marie Roache of Palm Coast, Fla.; grandchildren, Timothy J. Roache, Patrick Tully, Hayden Blanco and Matteo Blanco; stepchild Cathryn (Timothy) Roache and children Ethan, Gabriel and Julianna Roache; stepchildren Tracey Pesale, Dennis Quinn and Tara Franco; 10 step-granddaughters; one step-great-granddaughter; brothers James Roache of Mattituck and Michael Roache of Rome, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.

The family received friends Dec. 1 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Dec. 2 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. The Rite of Committal was private.

Memorial donations in Ben’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.

