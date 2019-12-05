Forum on Opportunity Zone program scheduled for Dec. 13 in Riverhead

The Town of Riverhead Industrial Development Agency, Community Development Agency and Chamber of Commerce will hold an informational forum on the Federal Opportunity Zones Program, which effects downtown Riverhead and the Enterprise Park at Calverton.

Opportunity Zones are federal income tax incentives designed to spur economic development by allowing taxpayers to defer capital gains by reinvesting those gains into communities that have been specially designated as “qualified opportunity zones.”

A panel of experts will discuss the program and other incentives, providing information on the latest regulations.

The program will be held Friday, Dec. 13, at 11:30 a.m. at the Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center’s Sea Star Ballroom on East Main Street. The costs is $20 per person and includes a light lunch.

Seats are limited and those interested in attending should RSVP to 631-727-7600 or at www.riverheadchamber.com.

