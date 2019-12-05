Riverhead’s Chamber Choir performs at Radio City Music Hall

The Riverhead High School Chamber Choir performed before a packed audience at the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall Tuesday.

The Rev. Mary Cooper of the House of Praise in Riverhead secured the choir a spot in the show and offered to pay a portion of their performance fee, according to the Riverhead Central School District.

The choir is directed by Dena Marie Tishim.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these students to perform in the historic venue where the Tony Awards are held annually,” Ms. Tishim said in a press release.

Prior to the performance, the students enjoyed a meal at Ellen’s Stardust Diner, where the wait staff features future stars trying to earn their way to Broadway.

Riverhead’s All-State percussionist William Green even performed on tambourine alongside the waiters and waitresses.

Prior to the Radio City performance, the choir performed in Choral Day at LIU Post on Nov. 22, where they sang for college professors and received valuable feedback.

Upcoming performances are scheduled for Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Jamesport Meeting House Carols and Cookies event and Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church’s A Gift to the Community event.

Photo caption: Riverhead High School’s elite chamber choir performed at Radio City Music Hall on Dec. 3. (Credit: Riverhead Central School District)

