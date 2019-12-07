Mental Health First Aid training to be offered to town’s police officers

Riverhead Town’s police and code enforcement officers will receive in-person Mental Health First Aid training, according to Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith.

The training is being done in partnership with the Association for Mental Health and Wellness.

The training comes at no cost to the town and teaches participants how to assist someone who is experiencing mental health distress, or developing a substance use problem.

The course explains how to recognize risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, as well as strategies for how to assist someone both in crisis and non-crisis situations, and when it would be best to turn to others for help, Ms. Jens-Smith said.

The eight-hour course will take place in Riverhead.

