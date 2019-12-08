Southampton Blotter: Woman reports $300 sunglasses stolen from car

Gamaliel Hernandez, 30, of Riverhead was arrested last Tuesday around 7:29 p.m. for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for an equipment violation caused by inadequate license plate lamps. Police observed Mr. Hernandez towing a trailer north on Route 104, north of CR 31. The trailer did not have functioning plate lamps, prompting a traffic stop. During the stop, an officer determined that Mr. Hernandez had a revoked driver’s license privilege. He was arrested near Quogue Riverhead Road in Flanders.

• A Riverhead woman called Southampton police last Monday around 8:12 a.m. to report a case of petit larceny. The woman told police that between 1 and 2 a.m. a man walked onto the driveway of her Goodridge Avenue home and stole a pair of black Michael Kors sunglasses, valued at $300, from her vehicle.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments