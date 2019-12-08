Cops: Four injured during home invasion at Doctors Path Apartments

Four people were injured after a struggle ensued with two armed suspects who entered a Riverhead apartment early Sunday in a targeted attack, according to Riverhead Town police.

Multiple shots were fired from a long gun when the suspects entered the apartment, although none of the injuries were related to the gunfire, police said.

The incident unfolded around 3:15 a.m. inside apartment No. 12 at the Doctors Path Apartment complex at 641 Doctors Path. Police originally were responding to a report of two people suffering gunshot wounds. Responding officers found several people within and around the area of the apartment.

Four people were transported to area hospitals with various injuries that resulted from the struggle between the occupants and the suspects, police said. Two people found in the area were not injured.

Riverhead police were assisted by multiple departments at the scene, including Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Riverhead Fire Department, Flanders Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Westhampton Beach Ambulance and Suffolk County Aviation.

Police said the incident does not appear to be random. The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 631-727-4500.

No arrests have yet been reported and police did not release any description of the suspects.

Police have responded to the apartment complex several times in recent years.

Two masked men armed with a gun and knife stormed a 22-year-old woman’s apartment in 2013. Police at the time said the incident was related to “illegal drug activity.” A Riverhead teen was arrested soon afterward in connection to that incident.

The East End Drug Task Force arrested five people in 2014 after executing a search warrant at an apartment. The suspects were all charged with felonies for criminal possession of cocaine.

Two people were arrested in September 2015 after another East End Drug Task Force investigation. Two suspects were charged with multiple drug charges. In October 2015, another man living at one of the apartments was arrested for drugs possession during an task force raid.

Police responded to a shooting in 2017 at the same location when numerous expended shell casings and other evidence of gunfire were recovered. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Photo caption: Riverhead police at the scene early Sunday. (Credit: Stringer News)

