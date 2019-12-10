Daily Update: Dog rescued in Wading River, Murphy defense makes its case

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 10:
NEWS
Team effort saves Labrador retriever who became stuck in drainage pipe
Oysterponds to again explore forming subcommittee with Greenport
Riverhead Town Board to update regulations for special events
Murphy defense begins to make its case as judge officially dismisses four charges
Santa arrives by helicopter for annual visit to Cutchogue Saturday
THE WORK WE DO
Andy Harbin of Andy’s in Greenport
NORTHFORKER
At Stone Creek Inn in East Quogue, a couple’s vision has come to life
WEATHER
Expect more rain Tuesday with a high temperature of about 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will steadily drop into the night with an overnight low of about 33 degrees, which will likely lead to snow on Wednesday. More on that tomorrow.