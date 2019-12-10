Daily Update: Dog rescued in Wading River, Murphy defense makes its case

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 10:

NEWS

Team effort saves Labrador retriever who became stuck in drainage pipe

Oysterponds to again explore forming subcommittee with Greenport

Riverhead Town Board to update regulations for special events

Murphy defense begins to make its case as judge officially dismisses four charges

Santa arrives by helicopter for annual visit to Cutchogue Saturday

THE WORK WE DO

Andy Harbin of Andy’s in Greenport

NORTHFORKER

At Stone Creek Inn in East Quogue, a couple’s vision has come to life

WEATHER

Expect more rain Tuesday with a high temperature of about 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will steadily drop into the night with an overnight low of about 33 degrees, which will likely lead to snow on Wednesday. More on that tomorrow.

