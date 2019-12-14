Riverhead Blotter: After nearly causing collision, driver arrested for DWI

A 78-year-old Riverhead man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk on Main Road in Aquebogue last Tuesday afternoon.

Police stopped William Downing after an officer saw his black Cadillac SUV nearly cause a collision on Main Road just east of Edgar Avenue. Upon further investigation, police observed an open 24-ounce can of Coors beer in the vehicle’s cup holder.

Mr. Downing told officers he had “a few beers” prior to driving and a preliminary breath test registered at .22%, the report said. A secondary test registered at .17%.

He was arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated and arraigned in Riverhead Town Justice Court the following morning.

• An Elton Street resident called police Friday morning to report that an unknown person unplugged his Christmas lights and damaged a window frame on a shed overnight.

• Four DeWalt nailers valued at $1,200 were reported stolen from the Home Depot in Riverhead Friday at approximately 1:28 p.m.

• Riverhead Town police arrested a 43-year-old Bellmore man — who was reported missing by the Nassau County Police Department — at the Peconic Plaza 7-Eleven on Old Country Road early last Wednesday morning.

According to police, John Rocco was arrested around 1:58 a.m. and found to be in possession of a .38 caliber Derringer handgun. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, officials said.

• Leslie Harris, 47, of Brookhaven was arrested on drug charges last Wednesday at a Middle Road residence.

He was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors. Police did not provide any additional information.

• Denise Croke, 30, of Patchogue was arrested and charged with petit larceny after she attempted to steal $348 worth of merchandise from Target in Riverhead last Wednesday at approximately 5:17 p.m.

• A Fresh Pond Avenue resident called police last Thursday morning to report that an unknown white minivan struck his mailbox and left the scene.

• Police arrested Daniel Hughes, 38, of Riverhead following a domestic dispute near Lincoln Street last Tuesday afternoon.

According to police reports, Mr. Hughes was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, both misdemeanors, following the incident.

• A DeWalt drill valued at $219 was reported stolen from Lowe’s on Old Country Road last Tuesday around 4:48 p.m.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

