$3K reward offered for information after puppy tossed from moving SUV

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the person responsible for throwing an 8-week-old pit bull puppy mix out of a dark colored SUV in Calverton.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Calverton National Cemetery, according to the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

A reward of $2,000 was initially offered Thursday before being bumped up another $1,000 Friday. The SPCA is offering the first $2,000 and the New York State Humane Association will add the additional money.

The license plate of the vehicle began with TZR, according to the SPCA.

The SPCA was notified Wednesday by a witness who saw the dog get tossed out of the moving SUV. The puppy was transported to an animal hospital in Riverhead.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the dog is asked to call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722. All calls will be kept confidential.

Photo credit: Suffolk County SPCA

Comments

comments