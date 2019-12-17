Daily Update: Jury to deliberate in Murphy trial, parks receiving upgrades

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

​

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 17:

NEWS

Jury expected to begin deliberations Tuesday in scout’s death case

Take Two: Revised Greenport school bond up for vote Tuesday

Pending improvements to parks funded through solar company agreement

SPORTS

Wrestling: Tuckers crown two champs in season’s second tournament

NORTHFORKER

These are a few of our favorite [northforker] things from 2019

WEATHER

Expect rain and wind today with a high temperature of about 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 29.

Comments

comments