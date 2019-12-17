Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 12, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Oct. 21-27, 2019.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Lutz, A & E to Hazzard, Jared, 355 Tuthills Ln (600-46-2-30), (R), $485,000

• US Bank Trust, NA to Losee, Keith, 51 Josica Dr (600-85-4-9), (R), $395,000

• Laube, D to Pirir Coe, Carlos, 166 Sunup Trail (600-86-5-19), (R), $401,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Ayoub, F Trust to Dipane, Jerome, 2 Black Pine St (600-81.1-1-27), (R), $525,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Rosenthal Goodman Trust, Audrey, Harvest Pointe Home #6 (1000-102.1-1-6), (R), $707,820

• Rimor Development LLC to Flynn, Christine, Harvest Pointe Home #8 (1000-102.1-1-8), (R), $707,820

• Rimor Development LLC to Cracchiola, Philip, Harvest Pointe Home #12 (1000-102.1-1-12), (R), $695,000

• Piccolo, A to Waldkirch, Ronny, 2900 Pequash Ave (1000-103-13-23), (R), $475,000

• Reeve, J to Palatine Properties LLC, 1815 Country Club Dr (1000-109-3-2.34), (V), $300,000

• Drell Corp to Colletti, Scott, 25500 Route 25 (1000-109-3-5), (C), $300,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Vlahos, D to Fisher Organization LLC, 326 Royal Ave (900-123-1-68), (R), $552,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Ryan, J to Katona, Kathy, 330 Inlet Ln & lot 5-017 (1000-43-5-3), (R), $1,250,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• PNC Bank, NA to Cerbone, Arthur, 42 Melissa Ct (600-69-3-53.49), (R), $442,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Pumillo, J & C to Mucaria, Giacomo, 210 Pat Ln (1000-114-10-10), (R), $490,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Weiss, J to 2610 Orchard LLC, 2610 Orchard St (1000-27-3-2.4), (R), $465,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Marczewski Jr, W to Flatley, Ryan, 1980 Carroll Ave (1000-74-3-6), (R), $483,070

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Mayer, P to O’Gorman, Theresa, 3180 Sound Ave (600-12-2-5.1), (R), $507,500

• Pacilio, M & W to Rana, Allah, 77 Sandy Ct (600-15-2-1.1), (R), $620,000

• Jarreau, C to Russo, Ronald, 25 Newcastle Ct (600-82.4-1-15), (R), $475,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Burden, J & Joseph, J to Anderson, Ross, 55 N Cartwright Rd (700-8-3-46.1), (R), $1,125,000

• Clark, D Trust to Larkins Legacy LLC, 112 S Ferry Rd (700-23-2-97.1), (R), $655,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Kujawski III, J & C to Israel, Marcel, 55 Oriole Dr (1000-55-6-15.24), (R), $395,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Walther, D to Shefferman, Laurence, 63 17th St (600-53-1-10), (R), $320,000

• CK Auto Repairs Inc to Better Auto Repair Corp, 2105 Wading River Manor Rd (600-74-1-27.1), (C), $475,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

