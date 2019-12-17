Boys Basketball: Blue Waves putting on a show

Not only is the Riverhead boys basketball team winning games, but the Blue Waves put on a pretty good show as well.

Take, for instance, their 78-64 home win over Sachem North on Tuesday.

They entertained their fans with some unselfish play, pretty passes and plenty of steals that were turned into points.

“Great team win,” said junior guard Adrian Johnson, who finished with 16 points and eight assists. “Good effort. Great energy.”

Jahquel Blount led the Blue Waves with 23 points.

“Having a lot of fun. Senior year,” he said. “Honestly, might be the best team I’ve been on.”

It might be difficult to dispute that as Riverhead improved to 2-0 in League II and 6-1 overall.

“I’m satisfied with the team’s play,” coach John Rossetti said. “We’re unselfish. We trap. We’re tough right now.”

Indeed, they are.

Rossetti admitted that before the season he was unsure what this team could do.

“We really didn’t know what to get because we had not too many guys returning from last year’s varsity in terms of playing experience besides maybe Albert [Daniels] and Adrian,” he said. “The other guys in the offseason, to their credit, put in a lot of hard work and right now everything’s clicking.”

One key has been the unselfish play. Everyone started made some key contributions Tuesday. Daniels added 13 points and 11 rebounds, Jacob Wilkinson had nine points and Shammond Henry collected eight points and nine rebounds.

“We talk about that all the time,” Rossetti said. “Sometimes you have to give up a good shot for a better shot. The kids bought into that and they’re doing the right thing. They see a guy open and they’re giving them the ball. It doesn’t matter who it is.”

The Blue Waves also bought into the defense starts offense philosophy. They turned Sachem North (3-5, 1-2) turnovers into at least 20 — all lay-ups — although Rossetti said the final tally could be around 26-28 points.

“We’re fast. We run. We run teams out of the gym,” Johnson said. “It starts with defense, though. We’ve got to play hard defense.”

Added Rossetti: “They bought in because they see when they trap, it’s creating offense. We’re creating offense through our defense and that’s why we’re having fun playing defense. They’re realizing that its pretty fun getting a steal and turning it into an offensive basket. It’s two points on the board and we’ll take two points on the board anyway we can get them and right now we’re getting them through defense.”

The Blue Waves were a bit slow coming out of the gate, trailing after the opening quarter, 19-15, as Sachem senior James Butler tallied 12 of his game-high 27 points. Slowly, but surely, they found their rhythm, securing a 25-20 lead behind a 10-1 surge in the opening three minutes and 29 seconds of the second quarter.

When Sachem North crept within 41-38 midway through the third period, Riverhead went on a 12-0 tear. Blount did most of the damage, scoring 10 points within 57-second span, thanks to a pair of treys, a steal and two free throws. Henry added a basket as the Blue Waves grabbed a 53-38 advantage.

“I started off bad, picked up it in the second half,” said Blount, who had 16 of his points then.

“It’s a team game,” Rossetti said. “I don’t like to highlight necessarily one guy because it’s a team approach. He gets a steal because we have two guys trapping and creating a bad pass situation. It’s five guys on the court in sync with each other, that are creating offense for whoever gets the ball. He tends to get the reap the rewards of what we’re doing.”

Blount hoped to see some more rewards down the road. He has liked what he has seen.

“Honestly, I think we can win the Section XI tournament,” he said. “We have a good transition, rebounding, scorers. We get the ball out in fast breaks I think we’ll be good.”

Rossetti? He isn’t looking that far ahead.

“What are we now 6-1?” he asked. “Our next goal is 7-1. After that, I’m not looking further than that. We’re going one day at a time, one game at a time. Our next goal is 7-1 and we’ll tackle it after that.”

Top photo caption: Jahquel Blount scores as Nick Davide defended Tuesday. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

