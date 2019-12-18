Daily Update: Greenport voters approve school bond, no verdict in Murphy case

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 17:

NEWS

A win for Greenport as voters approve revised bond by wide margin

Jury does not reach verdict in first hours of deliberations at Murphy trial

A mobile app helps North Fork students track community service hours

Pilot program pitched to make better use of town’s food waste

Riverhead grad Josh Breezzyy set to release latest hip-hop album

SPORTS

Greenport legends to be inducted into inaugural Hall of Fame class

Boys Basketball: Blue Waves putting on a show

NORTHFORKER

Win two tickets to the New Year’s Eve party at The Merchant’s Wife in Greenport

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies early with increasing clouds to follow today and a high temperature of about 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 19.

There’s a chance of snow showers throughout the day.

